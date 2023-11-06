Birthday Club
YMCA in Ferdinand announces plans for therapy pool

YMCA in Ferdinand
YMCA in Ferdinand(YMCA)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Clem and Mary Lange YMCA has announced plans for a 3,000 square foot addition to its facility in Ferdinand.

Officials say the expansion project will include a 15 × 27 foot therapy pool, a sauna, and a stretching area.

They say primarily the pool will be used for rehab services, personal training, swim lessons, small group classes and individual aquatic workouts.

Officials say details of the stretching area and sauna are still in the planning phases.

The addition will also include an outdoor seating and community gathering area.

The project is expected to be complete by early summer 2024.

