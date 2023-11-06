VHS hosts Pet Pictures with Santa at Washington Square Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of pet owners took over Washington Square mall over the weekend for VHS’s annual Pet Pictures with Santa event.

This year marks the 37th year the shelter has helped families include their furry friends in their holiday card photos and lines stretched almost out the mall doors.

Some pet owners dressed their pets up for the occasion and others dressed to match their pets.

VHS Event and Outreach coordinator Mackenzee McKittrick says a it wasn’t just dogs that came to see Santa.

”We love seeing all the different variety of pets,” said McKittrick. “We get rats and bearded dragons. We had two goats yesterday, dogs cats, anything you can think of. The owners get really creative and get them in the festive spirit and bring their animals out, so we really love to see it.”

While there’s no official total yet of how much the event raised to support the humane society, Mckittrick says more than 130 families showed up with their furry friends just on Saturday.

