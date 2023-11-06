Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

U.S. Attorney Office to present Senior Fraud Prevention seminar in Carmi

Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning senior citizens and military veterans to be wary of a...
Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning senior citizens and military veterans to be wary of a new scam that attempts to switch their monthly bank deposit to a con artist’s bank account.(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Carmi Public Library to host a fraud prevention seminar.

According to a press release, the purpose of the seminar is to educate seniors on the latest scams targeting them online and over the phone.

“Elder fraud is a major concern nationwide, as criminals target seniors who may be more susceptible to manipulation,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “To educate seniors on current fraud schemes, a prosecutor with experience charging these scammers will be at the Carmi Public Library to give an interactive and informational presentation on ways to avoid becoming a victim.”

The press release states the event will start at 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Carmi Public Library in Carmi.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: S. Happe Rd. to close beginning Tuesday
Evansville’s 2023 Christmas Tree brought to Civic Center
Evansville’s 2023 Christmas Tree brought to Civic Center
Lock your doors: Hopkins Co. Deputies investigating car thefts.
Dr. Mary Ellingson
90 years later: Library of Congress recognizes UE Archaeologist