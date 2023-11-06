Birthday Club
Urban Air Adventure Park coming to Evansville

Urban Air Adventure Park(Source: Urban Air Adventure Park)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Something new is coming to the old Bed Bath and Beyond building in Evansville.

Urban Air Adventure Park’s website shows they are coming soon to the address on North Green River Road near Eastland Mall.

The business has all sorts of attractions, including a trampoline park, bumper cars, ropes courses, climbing walls, and more.

They also offer birthday parties.

The notice does not yet say when they plan to open.

