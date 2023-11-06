Traffic Alert: S. Happe Rd. to close beginning Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, South Happe Road will have a road closure south of Cypress Dale Road starting Tuesday.

Officials say the road closure is required in order to install a new culvert pipe to help control water levels.

The road will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles until work is complete.

Traffic will be detoured down to Dueson Road, west to Seminary Road then north until reaching Cypress Dale Road.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.