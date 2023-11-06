Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: S. Happe Rd. to close beginning Tuesday

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, South Happe Road will have a road closure south of Cypress Dale Road starting Tuesday.

Officials say the road closure is required in order to install a new culvert pipe to help control water levels.

The road will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles until work is complete.

Traffic will be detoured down to Dueson Road, west to Seminary Road then north until reaching Cypress Dale Road.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt

Latest News

Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning senior citizens and military veterans to be wary of a...
U.S. Attorney Office to present Senior Fraud Prevention seminar in Carmi
Evansville’s 2023 Christmas Tree brought to Civic Center
Evansville’s 2023 Christmas Tree brought to Civic Center
Lock your doors: Hopkins Co. Deputies investigating car thefts.
Dr. Mary Ellingson
90 years later: Library of Congress recognizes UE Archaeologist