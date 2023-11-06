Birthday Club
Tecumseh’s Payge Johnson named IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner for Class 1A Volleyball

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day of volleyball at Ball State, yesterday. Castle and Tecumseh both represented the Tri-State well at the state finals, even though they came up a little short.

Tecumseh fell to Southwood, 3 sets to 1, to finish as state runners-up, for the second straight season. After their match, senior Payge Johnson, the daughter of head coach Katie Johnson, was named the mental attitude award winner, for class 1A volleyball. Payge is a member of National Honor Society, and has a 4.0 GPA -- first in her class. She also plays softball for the Braves. So, this was her fourth appearance, in a state championship contest, counting their last two softball state titles.

“I always try to stay positive,” said Payge Johnson. “I know that even if we get down, you can’t get your head down because that’s gonna get everybody else down and being a captain, especially they’re gonna look up to me to have a good attitude. Off the court, I really try to hang out with everybody on the team, so everybody feels included.” “All the time and energy she puts into this sport,” said Katie Johnson, Tecumseh volleyball head coach. “I mean, she plays year round and she has since she was 10 years old, so there’s a lot of love and dedication behind that. I think she’s deserving. She’s a great kid. She’s easy to coach.” Both Castle and Tecumseh receive $1,000 towards their scholarship funds, in the recipient’s names.

