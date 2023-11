EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to a media report, a steel bar was left in the travel lane overnight.

This is in the area of the Lloyd Expressway that goes over Fulton Avenue.

Police say about six vehicles were damaged and ended up with flattened tires.

Drivers are being warned to be careful if you have to travel in this area.

