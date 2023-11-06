Police: Parents arrested in child abuse investigation, drugs found in their reach

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a couple is facing several charges in connection to a child abuse investigation.

35-year-old Cody Colbaugh and 34-year-old Autumn Colbaugh are being held in jail on $10,000 cash bonds.

Police say they were called to a home on Price Avenue to check on a child who was reportedly abused.

They say they were told Cody had grabbed a child by the face and blocked his breathing.

Officers say they could see scratches on the victim’s head, who told them Cody shook him, and he couldn’t breathe.

Police say they learned it wasn’t the first time Cody had been physical.

Inside the house, officers say they could see marijuana and a scale in plain view.

They say the Colbaugh’s wouldn’t let them search without a warrant.

After getting that warrant, police say they found a substantial amount of marijuana, a gun, drug paraphernalia, and pills.

They say some of this was in reach of the children in the home.

Officers say both Colbaugh’s face drug and endangerment charges.

Cody is also charged with assault, and Autumn is charged with failing to report child neglect.

