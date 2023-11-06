Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Parents arrested in child abuse investigation, drugs found in their reach

Cody and Autumn Colbaugh
Cody and Autumn Colbaugh(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a couple is facing several charges in connection to a child abuse investigation.

35-year-old Cody Colbaugh and 34-year-old Autumn Colbaugh are being held in jail on $10,000 cash bonds.

Police say they were called to a home on Price Avenue to check on a child who was reportedly abused.

They say they were told Cody had grabbed a child by the face and blocked his breathing.

Officers say they could see scratches on the victim’s head, who told them Cody shook him, and he couldn’t breathe.

Police say they learned it wasn’t the first time Cody had been physical.

Inside the house, officers say they could see marijuana and a scale in plain view.

They say the Colbaugh’s wouldn’t let them search without a warrant.

After getting that warrant, police say they found a substantial amount of marijuana, a gun, drug paraphernalia, and pills.

They say some of this was in reach of the children in the home.

Officers say both Colbaugh’s face drug and endangerment charges.

Cody is also charged with assault, and Autumn is charged with failing to report child neglect.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Suspect charged
Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro
NIGELL KEENA JOHNSON
Evansville man violently killed child’s guinea pig during argument, police say

Latest News

27-year-old Melecia Williams.
4th person arrested in Mount Vernon Ave. double murder investigation
Monday marks 18 years since deadly Tri-State tornado
Monday marks 18 years since deadly Tri-State tornado
MPD: Man seriously injured in Madisonville crash
MPD: Man seriously injured in Madisonville crash
Winter Weather Car Kit
It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
YMCA in Ferdinand
YMCA in Ferdinand announces plans for therapy pool