Near-record highs this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and milder temps to start the week with highs near 70 on Monday. Windy and warmer for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 80. The record high for Tuesday is 80/1980, and for Wednesday is 82/2020. A cold front will head our way and bring a chance for scattered showers on Thursday and Friday. Temps will drop back into the middle 50s by Friday and stay in that range for the weekend. Skies should clear by Friday afternoon and remain mostly clear through the weekend.

