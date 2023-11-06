MPD: Man seriously injured in Madisonville crash

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police in Madisonville say a man was injured in a crash Sunday night after he hit a power pole.

According to a release, that happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Grapevine Road.

Police say when they arrived on scene evidence showed that the man was driving north when for an unknown reason he lost control of his car.

They say this caused the car to hit a mailbox, and then a power pole.

A release shows speed is a suspected contributing factor to the crash.

Officials say the driver sustained serious injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

