Monday Sunrise Headlines

11/6 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(WFIE) - Developing this morning, a Gibson County father and son are being treated at burn centers after a fire started in the upstairs of their home.

An Evansville family is looking for answers after someone shot their dog and dumped it in a ditch.

Ford is temporarily laying-off more than 1,000 workers at its Louisville assembly plant.

Officials say it comes as an effect of the UAW strike.

Daylight saving time officially ended over the weekend.

That “extra hour” may be beneficial to some but it could bring challenges to others.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

