Monday marks 18 years since deadly Tri-State tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks 18 years since a deadly tornado swept across the Tri-State.

In the early morning hours of November 6, 2005, a tornado touch down near Smith Mills in Henderson County.

The tornado became a strong EF-3 and moved across the Ohio River and into Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer counties.

In total, 25 people were killed, including 20 at the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park.

Over 230 people were hurt.

The national Weather Service says 500 homes and buildings were destroyed or severely damaged across the Tri-State.

