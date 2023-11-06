Birthday Club
Lock your doors: Hopkins Co. Deputies investigating car thefts.

(WVVA)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for anyone with information on a vehicle theft and thefts from vehicles in the Hopkins County area.

According to a press release, Sheriff’s Office officials received complaints of a vehicle theft and thefts from vehicles at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say the complaints are about the thefts along Stagecoach Road in Madisonville and Cub Lane in Hanson.

Residents between the 1000-4000 block of Stagecoach Road, as well as residents on Cub Lane, reported their unlocked vehicles had doors left open and their personal items had been gone through.

According to the press release, one vehicle was stolen and five sets of keys left inside other unlocked vehicles was stolen as well.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from residents in the listed areas in an attempt to find video footage of the unknown suspect/suspects.

Anyone with video is recommend to contact HCSO.

