It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

Winter Weather Car Kit
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - It’s warm right now in the Tri-State, but last week some of Indiana saw measurable snow.

This week, the Indiana Department of Transportation is urges Hoosiers to be prepared as winter approaches.

Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed this week Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. 

Along with the National Weather Service and other agencies, INDOT is encouraging drivers to use this week as a reminder to take steps to prepare for potential hazards that come with winter weather.

INDOT offers the following tips:

  • Slow down and adjust travel to conditions, especially on snow covered roads.
  • Never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow, as the driver’s visibility may be limited. If you must pass, do so carefully.
  • Be prepared in case of a crash and becoming stranded; always carry an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or bright LED alternatives, a flashlight, and blankets.
  • Keep your vehicle full of gas and check your battery, fluids and spare tire.

Throughout winter, snow, ice, freezing rain, and fog all present travel challenges. 

Roads can become slick, even after pre-treatment and regular treatment during and after a storm.

Snowplow drivers typically work 12-hour shifts during a storm and on average, take two to three hours to complete a full route.

For information about road conditions during a winter storm, visit 511in.org to view INDOT’s TrafficWise map, or download the app on your Apple or Android device.

