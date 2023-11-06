Hartford Police Chief on leave amid investigation by Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Harford, Kentucky, Police Chief Brent Lindsey is under investigation.

The Ohio County Sheriff confirms Chief Lindsey is on leave pending the investigation, which is by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

Officials with the task force say they aren’t able to comment.

We’ll let you know when there’s more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.