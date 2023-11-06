Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hartford Police Chief on leave amid investigation by Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force

Hartford Police Chief on leave amid investigation by Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Harford, Kentucky, Police Chief Brent Lindsey is under investigation.

The Ohio County Sheriff confirms Chief Lindsey is on leave pending the investigation, which is by the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force.

Officials with the task force say they aren’t able to comment.

We’ll let you know when there’s more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt

Latest News

Hartford Police Chief on leave amid investigation by Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force
Hartford Police Chief on leave amid investigation by Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force
YMCA in Ferdinand announces plans for therapy pool
YMCA in Ferdinand announces plans for therapy pool
MPD: Man seriously injured in Madisonville crash
MPD: Man seriously injured in Madisonville crash
90 years later: Library of Congress recognizes UE Archaeologist
90 years later: Library of Congress recognizes UE Archaeologist
Gibson Co. business makes jam for Congress
Gibson Co. business makes jam for Congress