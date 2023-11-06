Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
School bus flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
School bus flips after hit by truck on First Ave. in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
Update: Man dies after house fire in Haubstadt

Latest News

Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks...
Starbucks increases US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race