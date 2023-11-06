Birthday Club
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office: Crash shuts down NB Highway 41 near 550 S.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has shut down part of Highway 41.

Officials say that crash happened between 550 S. and 350 S.

We’re told multiple vehicles are involved.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says they aren’t sure how long the highway will be shut down for.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Traffic Alert: Short-term closures planned for KY 351, US 41
Deputy's cruiser involved in crash on Mill Road
