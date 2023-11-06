Birthday Club
Gibson Co. business makes jam for Congress

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the United States Congress will have the chance to sample sweet treats made by a small business owner in Gibson County.

The owner of Aunty Em’s Homemade Jams says they made 250 jars of jam using locally grown fruit from Decker’s Blueberries.

Emilynne Ramsey says she stumbled onto the gig while looking to buy blueberries in bulk.

“Whenever I looked into all the rules, I was like okay, it’s a customer buying them, so yes I can do it. But, I was still really nervous and definitely wanted to make sure that they were the best ones I’ve made. It’s probably a once in a lifetime opportunity, so I definitely jumped on it,” said Ramsey.

Lawmakers are expected to taste the jam during an event with the Young Farmer’s Association.

That’s happening November 13.

