Find your voting location for Tuesday
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls a open at 6 a.m.
In Vanderburgh County, only people in the Evansville city limits can vote this time.
Here’s a list of the voting locations:
If you live elsewhere, and you’re not sure where to go, these websites can help.
- Indiana residents - visit indianavoters.in.gov
- Kentucky residents - visit elect.ky.gov
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
