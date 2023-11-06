Find your voting location for Tuesday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls a open at 6 a.m.

In Vanderburgh County, only people in the Evansville city limits can vote this time.

Here’s a list of the voting locations:

2023 Evansville polling places (evansvillegov.org)

If you live elsewhere, and you’re not sure where to go, these websites can help.

indianavoters.in.gov Indiana residents - visit

visit elect.ky.gov Kentucky residents -visit

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

