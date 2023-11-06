Birthday Club
Find your voting location for Tuesday

14 News Decision 2023
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls a open at 6 a.m.

In Vanderburgh County, only people in the Evansville city limits can vote this time.

Here’s a list of the voting locations:

2023 Evansville polling places
If you live elsewhere, and you’re not sure where to go, these websites can help.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

