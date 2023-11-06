Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Suspect charged
Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro
NIGELL KEENA JOHNSON
Evansville man violently killed child’s guinea pig during argument, police say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden visits Delaware to promote $16 billion for passenger rail projects
Dr. Mary Ellingson
90 years later: Library of Congress recognizes UE Archaeologist
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports