EVV to host first annual Sensory Storytime and Disability Resource Fair

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Airport is partnering with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library to host its first Sensory Storytime and Disability Resource Fair.

According to a release, that event is aimed to connect families to accessible resources.

Officials say the resource fair is set for November 18 inside the airport terminal.

Airport officials says the free resource fair and sensory story time will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with EVPL’s sensory storytime at 9 a.m.

The festivities will also include meet and greets with the airport’s inaugural certified therapy dog Crypto.

