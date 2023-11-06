Evansville’s 2023 Christmas Tree brought to Civic Center
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is gearing up for the holiday season.
The official city Christmas tree made its way from Posey County to the Civic Center Monday morning.
A 32-foot-tall Norway spruce, that will be decorated with over 25,000 lights, now sits outside the front of the building.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set to take place on Thursday November 16 at 5 p.m.
Mayo Winnecke will lead the ceremony and Bosse High School’s choir will also be performing.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.