Crews begin setup for Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Set up for Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is underway this weekend in Garvin Park.

Dozens of contractors and electrician volunteers came out over the weekend to help assemble 90,000 light bulbs.

The volunteers will continue set up for two more weekends before the displays will be ready to welcome thousands of cars this holiday.

EasterSeals Rehabilitation Center’s Pam Kirk says each year more than 3,000 hours of volunteer labor goes into setting up the light displays.

While this is the 30th year those in the Tri-State will be able to visit the Fantasy of Lights, Kirk says this year’s displays will have some new additions.

“We started out with 26 displays in 1994,” said Kirk. “This year we have 80. About 20 of those are brand new, so the kids and the grownups will want to look for all those new displays throughout the park.”

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will open to the public on Thanksgiving night and stay open through New Year’s Day.

