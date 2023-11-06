Castle’s Gretchen Hurt receives IHSAA’s Mental Attitude Award at State Volleyball Championships

MUNCIE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day of volleyball at Ball State, yesterday. Castle and Tecumseh both represented the Tri-State well at the state finals, even though they came up a little short. The Knights went toe-to-toe, with undefeated, number one, Hamilton Southeastern, who only lost 5 sets all season. Castle took one from them last night, and they also took home the state runner-up trophy. They also got a couple other ones.

Before the match, Castle softball head coach and chemistry teacher Pat Lockyear, received one of the IHSAA’s education champion awards, which is given, in recognition of a teacher who makes a significant impact in the education of student-athletes at their school.

Also, Knights’ senior Gretchen Hurt, was tabbed as the mental attitude award recipient for class 4A volleyball. Hurt is the senior class president and has a 3.87 GPA, while playing volleyball, basketball, and track. Hurt is the daughter of Castle football coach Doug Hurt. His wife, her mom, Krista, passed away back in 2012.

“It just means so much,” said Hurt. “I know my mom would be so proud, even though she’s not here, but this just means a lot because I want to represent her and I want to represent my family and I’m just so honored to even be considered for it and earn this award.” “Gretchen’s just one of those kids that no one knows just how much you’ve been through,” said Castle volleyball head coach, Daniel Watson. “You don’t see the struggle and just the trials that’s she’s had through the course of her life, but she lives just such an amazingly wonderful spirit that’s all about love, determination. The kid would run through a brick wall, but then she’d also help you up when you fell.” Hurt plans to enlist in either the Air Force or Navy, after graduation.

