Breezy & Warmer

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A surging warm front will jump high temperatures to near record highs in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy this afternoon with winds gusting 20-30 miles. The record high is 78-degrees set in 1916. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with low temps in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Tuesday, partly sunny and less breezy as high temps climb into the low to mid-70s.  Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 50s.

Wednesday, partly to mostly sunny and windy as high temperatures ascend into the lower 80s.  The record high is 82-degrees set in 2020.  Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows sink into the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

