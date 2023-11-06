90 years later: Library of Congress recognizes UE Archaeologist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville say The Library of Congress is acknowledging the groundbreaking contributions of Dr. Mary Ellingson, a former UE archaeologist whose work was wrongfully attributed to someone else.

After 90 years, Dr. Ellingson’s name is now a catalog entry of the Excavations at Olynthus series.

Officials say this recognition comes as a result of tireless efforts to correct the historical record, and it marks a triumph for those seeking justice for a woman written out of history.

Dr. Mary Ellingson taught at the University of Evansville between 1963 and 1974, leaving an indelible mark on her students and colleagues.

Little did they know the secret she carried - a story of her invaluable contribution to the field of archaeology dating back to her graduate years in 1931.

During her graduate studies, officials say Dr. Ellingson began work excavating at the Greek site of Olynthus, a project led by David Robinson.

This excavation focused on domestic architecture and provided insight into the private aspects of ancient Greek culture.

Dr. Ellingson’s involvement in directing Greek workers and documenting terracotta figurines in the field became the foundation for her master’s thesis.

A few years later, she furthered her groundbreaking analysis by crafting her dissertation, which redefined the interpretation of ancient Greek figurines.

Officials say David Robinson published both of Dr. Ellingson’s documents under his own name as part of the Excavations of Olynthus series.

This deception remained undetected for decades until the rediscovery of Dr. Ellingson’s photo album and letters from 1931 by University of Evansville archaeology professor Dr. Alan Kaiser.

Dr. Kaiser unveiled this scandalous history in his 2014 book titled “Archaeology, Sexism, and Scandal.”

“Recognizing Dr. Mary Ellingson’s long-suppressed contributions to the Excavations at Olynthus series is a significant step toward justice in the academic world. Her groundbreaking work has finally received the acknowledgment it deserves, and her story stands as an inspiration to all those who strive for truth and recognition in their respective fields,” said Dr. Kaiser.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.