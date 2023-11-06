4th person arrested in Mount Vernon Ave. double murder investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in the Mount Vernon Avenue double murder investigation after police say a woman failed to report finding two dead bodies.

According to police, that woman is 27-year-old Melecia Williams.

As we reported, 31-year-old Michael Blankenship Jr. and 37 year old Mitchell Greathouse were found dead on October 22.

An affidavit shows during the investigation police found surveillance cameras were recording during the time of both the murder and burglary.

Detectives say Williams can be seen knocking on the door of the shed carrying two large bags. When no one answered the door, Williams can be seen going inside.

Williams is then later seen leaving the shed with a shoe box, backpack, and electric guitar.

Police say in the surveillance video, Williams is also seen with blood on her shoes from the victims who were killed.

According to an affidavit, dispatch received a call in reference to a woman carrying multiple bags down Franklin Street. The caller told dispatch the woman was dumping objects as she walked, which they thought was suspicious due to the heavy police presence in the area.

Police say they found multiple items still on the ground including a black shoebox.

Further investigation revealed the items were the same ones stolen from the shed.

Williams was then arrested for failure to report two deceased bodies, burglary, theft and obstruction of justice.

