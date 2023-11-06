Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner officially announced

2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner officially announced
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All this season, five area schools teamed up with us for Sunrise School Spirit.

Those schools, raising thousands of pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Boonville High School is our 2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner.

The Pioneers raised 38,447 pounds for the Tri-State Food Bank.

All five schools combined helped to raise 90,708 pounds.

Of course, you may remember their Halloween themed rally a few weeks ago.

[Related Story: Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week]

Back on Friday, the 14 news sunrise crew went to BHS to deliver the good news.

We celebrated with a parade around the school, all to highlight the great work these students did.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
Victims airlifted in Gibson County
Toddler and father airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire Sunday
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Suspect charged
Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro
NIGELL KEENA JOHNSON
Evansville man violently killed child’s guinea pig during argument, police say

Latest News

2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner officially announced
2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner officially announced
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 3
Boonville High School tackles final Sunrise School Spirit week - live 3