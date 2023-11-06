2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner officially announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All this season, five area schools teamed up with us for Sunrise School Spirit.

Those schools, raising thousands of pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank.

Boonville High School is our 2023 Sunrise School Spirit winner.

The Pioneers raised 38,447 pounds for the Tri-State Food Bank.

All five schools combined helped to raise 90,708 pounds.

Of course, you may remember their Halloween themed rally a few weeks ago.

Back on Friday, the 14 news sunrise crew went to BHS to deliver the good news.

We celebrated with a parade around the school, all to highlight the great work these students did.

