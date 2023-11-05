Birthday Club
Tri-State woman celebrates 100th birthday Saturday

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State native added herself to the one percent of the world’s population who have lived for a century as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Mary Dilger turned 100 years old on Saturday and to celebrate, her son David threw her party.

She had cake, was given birthday letters and of course all of her friends and family sang ‘Happy Birthday.’

Mary says she’s seen a lot of good in her century alive, but a lot of hard times too.

She has lived through the loss of a son, the Great Depression, World War 2, the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the Covid-19 pandemic.

David says after Mary got blot clots from Covid, the doctors gave her one day to live, but of course, she lived to see another birthday.

”It’s amazing. And she, I don’t know if she really realizes that she’s 100 years old or not,” said David. “I told her when she got up ‘well good morning, you finally made it, you’re 100 years old.’ and she said ‘wow, 100 years old.’”

When Mary was asked what her secret was to living so long, she said she didn’t know and must’ve just got lucky.

