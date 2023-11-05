Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri of Kenya takes women’s title

The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of...
The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title.

Tola finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the 2:05.06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemel Yimer when the pair were heading towards the Bronx at mile 20. By the time he headed back into Manhattan a mile later he was up by 19 seconds and chasing Mutai’s mark.

While the men’s race was well decided before the last few miles, the women’s race came down to the stretch. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead. Obiri made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile and finished in 2:27.23. Gidey finished second, 6 seconds behind.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say
Touchdown Live! +
Touchdown Live! Week 12
No arrests made after shots fired on Sycamore St. and Bennighof Ave.
Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development

Latest News

Several animal shelters in Evansville offering free adoptions right now
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
FILE -Russell Eagle Bear, with the Rosebud Sioux Reservation Tribal Council, talks to U.S....
Survivors of abusive Native American boarding schools to share experiences in Montana
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
Blinken meets Abbas in the West Bank in the latest stop on his diplomat push on the Israel-Hamas war