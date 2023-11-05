Several animal shelters in Evansville offering free adoptions right now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we reported last week, nearly two dozen shelters across Indiana are coming together to designate November 5 - 11 as “Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week”.

Three shelters in Evansville are joining in so they can bring awareness to the growing public problem of pet homelessness and the crisis shelters and rescues are facing.

These local shelters will be participating during their normal business hours:

“The increased intake of animals and the reduction in adoptions is being driven by inflation, rising costs of food and supplies, the lack of affordable pet inclusive housing, and scarcity of veterinary resources,” says a VHS spokesperson. “As a result, shelters are overburdened, over their capacity for care, and healthy pets are being euthanized for space.”

Officials warn that what’s happening now with overcrowded animal shelters is reversing decades of work to save the lives of healthy, adoptable pets.

