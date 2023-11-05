Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police find stolen car and gun after chasing teens in Owensboro

Suspect charged
Suspect charged
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two teens are being charged after police say they stole a handgun and a car in Owensboro.

Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., Owensboro Police officers spotted two boys dressed in all black clothing in a hotel parking lot on Salem Drive.

Police say the boys ran from officers, forcing them to set up a perimeter around the area.

According to a news release, one of the boys was taken into custody on Marlboro Drive and was found with window punch and gloves.

We’re told the other boy was found in a field not too far from the hotel. Officers say a backpack carrying an empty handgun holster and fully loaded magazine were recovered nearby.

Police confirm they also found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Marlboro Drive, which was the same area they found the first suspect.

That vehicle had a broken widow and handgun inside. Officers say they spoke with the owner who reported his vehicle was stolen earlier that evening with a handgun, holster and magazines inside.

The boys, aged 15 and 16-years-old, were taken to the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

  • Theft of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 2nd or Greater Offense
  • Theft of Auto $1,000 less than $10,000
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Possession of Burglary Tools
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree

Police say the teenagers have both been previously charged with similar charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say
No arrests made after shots fired on Sycamore St. and Bennighof Ave.
Touchdown Live! +
Touchdown Live! Week 12
Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development

Latest News

Cheeto
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville
Several animal shelters in Evansville offering free adoptions right now
NIGELL KEENA JOHNSON
Evansville man violently killed child’s guinea pig during argument, police say
FILE: Generic fire photo
Two airlifted to hospital after Gibson County house fire overnight