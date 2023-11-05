‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family is mourning after they say someone shot their dog and abandoned him on the side of the road.

Cory and Amber Seib say they are offering $1,000 as a reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever killed Cheeto, their family pet.

According to the family, Cheeto was shot from behind more than ten times and left in a ditch on Boonville Harmony Road.

The person who did this allegedly removed Cheeto’s information tag on the collar so the family couldn’t be notified.

“Luckily, our sweet man was known and loved by this community,” says Amber Seib on social media. “We’ve realized he didn’t have 1 family, he had 100. He has touched the lives of so many people and he just wanted everyone to know how much they were loved as much as he was loved.”

The family tells us they don’t think this was any accident - they believe it was intentional.

“We know that nothing can bring him back, but the monster that did this needs to be punished. We owe it to Cheeto,” says Amber.

We’re told they have reached out to the Evansville Police Department and have filed a report. If you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers or local law enforcement.

