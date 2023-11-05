At least 1 injured in Gibson County house fire overnight

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An overnight fire in Gibson County left at least one victim with injuries early Sunday morning.

That’s according to dispatch, who tells us firefighters received the call at 4:16 a.m.

We’re told units were sent out to the house fire on SR 57.

Dispatch confirms the fire caused someone to get hurt, but did not go into detail about those injuries.

As of 7:30 a.m., dispatch officials say the fire is contained, however crews are still on scene.

14 News is working on getting more information and will keep you updated on-air and online.

