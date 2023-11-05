Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship: Castle vs. Hamilton SE

IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship: Castle vs. Hamilton SE
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last match Saturday of the IHSAA Volleyball State Championship is the class 4-A match, featuring 34-3 Castle, against undefeated defending champion, Hamilton Southeastern. The Royals have won 66 straight matches.

First set, Knights down 9-7, and this is the type of effort they showed all match. There’s one dig and a save. The Royals go for another kill, but no, Castle digs that.

Hamilton tries a third time to spike it, but Katie Kopshever lays out to dig that. Royals try yet again, but this next time, the Knights block it down for a well-earned point.

However, the Royals regroup, and they pull away late, to take set one, 25-18.

To the second set now, and it’s dire straits. The Knights are down 24-21, but Daniel Watson gives a pep talk. Megan Harpenau takes the set and spikes it down and it goes out. 24-22.

Emma Watson and Maya Joska team up for not one, but then two blocks. That one falls in, and it’s all tied at 24.

Knights then go up one, and they dig this spike. They set up the Castle kill machine, Katie Kopshever, and she whacks it down for the point. Knights score 5 straight to win 26-24 and it’s 1-1.

Castle’s momentum continues into the 3rd, as they roar out to a 4-1 lead, thanks in part to Emma Bruggenschmidt’s attack!

But, Hamilton Southeastern has seven girls, 6-feet or taller, including Lauren Harden, who kills this one, and they rally hard, to win set three, 25-20.

Fourth set, the Knights in must-win mode now, and Kierstin Niehaus comes up with a well-placed ace, to make it just 14-10.

But, the Royals were just too much. They get the dig here, and then get tricky, as they send it over on the second hit, and Hamilton Southeastern wins the 4-A state title, 3 sets to 1, over Castle.

Castle ends its season 34-4, and state runners up for the second time in 3 years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say
Haley Roten
Traffic stop leads to meth dealing arrest in Evansville
Santos Urbina
Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest

Latest News

Tecumseh Southwood 1A volleyball state final
IHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Championship: Tecumseh vs. Southwood
IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship: Castle vs. Hamilton SE
IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship: Castle vs. Hamilton SE
Tecumseh Southwood 1A volleyball state final
Tecumseh Southwood 1A volleyball state final
Touchdown Live! Week 12- Warren Central at Henderson
Touchdown Live! Week 12- Warren Central at Henderson