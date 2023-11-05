IHSAA Class 4A Volleyball State Championship: Castle vs. Hamilton SE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last match Saturday of the IHSAA Volleyball State Championship is the class 4-A match, featuring 34-3 Castle, against undefeated defending champion, Hamilton Southeastern. The Royals have won 66 straight matches.

First set, Knights down 9-7, and this is the type of effort they showed all match. There’s one dig and a save. The Royals go for another kill, but no, Castle digs that.

Hamilton tries a third time to spike it, but Katie Kopshever lays out to dig that. Royals try yet again, but this next time, the Knights block it down for a well-earned point.

However, the Royals regroup, and they pull away late, to take set one, 25-18.

To the second set now, and it’s dire straits. The Knights are down 24-21, but Daniel Watson gives a pep talk. Megan Harpenau takes the set and spikes it down and it goes out. 24-22.

Emma Watson and Maya Joska team up for not one, but then two blocks. That one falls in, and it’s all tied at 24.

Knights then go up one, and they dig this spike. They set up the Castle kill machine, Katie Kopshever, and she whacks it down for the point. Knights score 5 straight to win 26-24 and it’s 1-1.

Castle’s momentum continues into the 3rd, as they roar out to a 4-1 lead, thanks in part to Emma Bruggenschmidt’s attack!

But, Hamilton Southeastern has seven girls, 6-feet or taller, including Lauren Harden, who kills this one, and they rally hard, to win set three, 25-20.

Fourth set, the Knights in must-win mode now, and Kierstin Niehaus comes up with a well-placed ace, to make it just 14-10.

But, the Royals were just too much. They get the dig here, and then get tricky, as they send it over on the second hit, and Hamilton Southeastern wins the 4-A state title, 3 sets to 1, over Castle.

Castle ends its season 34-4, and state runners up for the second time in 3 years.

