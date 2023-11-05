IHSAA Class 1A Volleyball State Championship: Tecumseh vs. Southwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a big day on the hardwood, inside Ball State’s Worthen Arena. That’s where the I-H-S-A-A volleyball state championships have been happening all day long, and of course, that’s where our Aaron Hancock is, for the first of two matches.

A full day of volleyball took place at Ball State, where both Tecumseh and Castle, are playing for state championships.

First up Saturday were the Braves who are here for the second straight year. Last season, they came up short, so they were hoping for a better finish and it’s a great start for Tecumseh.

First set, they’re up 22-15, when Katelyn Marx’s serve is too low to get back over, and that’s a Braves point.

One point later, it’s set point, and after digging the spike, they set it up for team kill leader, Jenna Donohoo, and she hammers it off the blockers and they can’t return it! Braves take set one, 25-15, and the huge crowd from Lynnville is fired up!

So, things looking good for the Braves, but they start making unforced errors, which cost them several points in set two, as Southwood evens the match at 1 set apiece.

In set three, Tecumseh falls behind but rallies back, as they go to Ava Kissel, and she delivers the big smash, to get the Braves within one, at 20-19.

But, Southwood is resilient, and after a timeout, they regroup, and then win set 3, on this big block, 25-23, and they lead 2 sets to 1.

Fourth set, was filled with some wild point swings, as both teams go on big runs. Amazing dig there by Lydia Wilson, and then Tecumseh sets up Payge Johnson, who rips it into the corner, to cap a 5-point run, and it’s 15-14.

However, the Knights never lose their composure, as they answer right back. Match point, they set up Carley Whitesel, and she blasts it down for the game-ending point. Southwood wins the state title, 3 sets to 1, over Tecumseh.

“We were pretty calm,” said Coach Kate Johnson. “I don’t feel like we had nerves rattling us. I don’t know, we just didn’t have it today. The last two years have been great. Besides having very litle losses, we’ve had great teams, great players, who want to work hard and want to play together, and they make it a lot of fun.

“I’m really proud of us for getting here, and especially two years in a row, that’s really hard to do because everybody’s out to get you the next year,” said Tecumseh senior, Payge Johnson. “Even though we didn’t win, I’m so glad that I got to have this experience with all my best friends out on the court.”

After the match, Braves’ senior Payge Johnson received the mental attitude award for class A volleyball.

Tecumseh finishes state runners-up, for the second straight season.

