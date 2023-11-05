Birthday Club
GCSO: Woman arrested for DUI after hit-and-run accident

Cynthia Cullivan
Cynthia Cullivan(GCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Central dispatch confirms a woman was arrested Sunday morning after she was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 100 block of East Spring Street of Patoka at 1:40 a.m. in response to a report of a van that hit two parked vehicles and fled the scene.

Officials say during the investigation of the scene, a sergeant followed a trail of debris to a home on Mill Street.

Officers came in contact with 62-year-old Cynthia Cullivan and found probable cause that she was the driver of the vehicle and was under the influence of meth and amphetamines.

Cullivan was transported to the Gibson County Jail and was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

She is being held on a $650 bond.

