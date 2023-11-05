Evansville man violently killed child’s guinea pig during argument, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing serious charges after police say he assaulted a woman and killer her children’s guinea pig.

Saturday afternoon, Evansville Police officers were called to the 700 block of E. Delaware Street for a report of domestic violence. Officers arrived and said they found blood on the sidewalk.

The victim told officers she was arguing with the suspect, 29-year-old Nigell K. Johnson, when he grabbed two guinea pigs that were her children’s and slammed them into the sidewalk.

According to an affidavit, this violent act ended up leaving one of the guinea pigs dead and the other injured.

After killing the guinea pig, police say Johnson attacked the victim and hurt her.

The victim says she and her children are afraid of Johnson because he had allegedly made threats to kill her if he went to jail.

Johnson is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of Domestic Battery, Intimidation, Animal Cruelty and Criminal Mischief.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.