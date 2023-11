EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms that police responded to a shots fired run in the area of Sycamore Street and Bennighof Avenue.

According to dispatch, the call came in Saturday night at 9:02 p.m. in Evansville.

