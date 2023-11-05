Bubba’s 33 to offer free lunch to veterans on Veteran’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bubba’s 33 in Evansville will host their annual Veterans Day event of providing free lunches to veterans and active U.S. military.

According to a press release, veterans and active military members who can’t make it to the event will have raincheck vouchers given to them that are good to use through May 30, 2024.

All veterans, including active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The event takes place on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

