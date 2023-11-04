Birthday Club
Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 54-year-old woman from Illinois was arrested early Saturday morning in Vanderburgh County after deputies say she assaulted a child in a random drunken rage.

Around 12:30 a.m., Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were called to the 5800 block of Forrest Park Drive after receiving word of child abuse.

Deputies arrived and found a woman lying completely naked in the middle of the street with her face covered in blood, according to an affidavit.

The woman, later identified as Alicia Williams, smelled strongly of alcohol, deputies say.

A witness told deputies they were hanging out and drinking when Williams randomly got angry and started speaking a “satanic language”.

The affidavit states Williams then punched one of the adults in the face and went to the back bedroom where children were.

Deputies say Williams dug her nails into one the child’s arm and scratched the left side of their neck.

An adult witness pulled Williams away and pushed her outside, closing the door on her.

After that, the witnesses say Williams stripped naked and ran into the street, falling onto her face.

Alicia Williams, 54, of West Frankfort, Illinois, was taken to the hospital and afterwards was booked into the jail on charges of battery, domestic battery, simple assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and public nudity.

The Vanderburgh County Jail did not provide a mugshot of Williams. She is being held there without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

