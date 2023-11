EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville hosted the Diwali celebration at Eykamp Hall on campus Saturday.

Diawli is known as the Hindu Festival of Lights.

In Indian religions, it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali lasts for 5 days.

