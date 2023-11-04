Birthday Club
Sunshine and warmer weather to start the week

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The clouds will gradually clear overnight as our temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s. Daylight saving time also ends tonight, so remember to set your clocks back one hour. The good news is we get an extra hour of sleep tonight, but the bad news is the sun will set at 4:47 PM on Sunday.

Sunday will be sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few clouds will roll in Sunday night, but it will still be mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

A warm front will bring breezy but much warmer conditions for the start of the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with winds from the south-southwest at around 9 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph. However, that flow of warm, southerly air will push our temperatures into the mid 70s, which is about 15° warmer than average for this time of year!

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and a stray sprinkle cannot be completely ruled out as a cold front passes just north of the Tri-State, but our temperatures will still make it into the low to mid 70s as that warm, southerly breeze continues.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° under mostly sunny skies. That is about 20° warmer than average for this time of year!

Rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday night as a cold front approaches our region from the west. Our best chance of rain is on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, then the rain will taper off by early Friday morning.

That cold front will also put an end to that warm wind from the south and will usher in cooler air from the northwest instead. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 60s Thursday and mid to upper 50s Friday and Saturday despite plenty of sunshine as we head into next weekend.

