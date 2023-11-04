Owensboro City Commissioner candidates answer questionnaire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Election Day inches closer, voters in Owensboro will have to select Larry Maglinger’s permanent replacement.

There are three candidates for the City Commission, and they all answered a candidate questionnaire courtesy of the Greater Owensboro Commission.

After losing Larry Maglinger, Owensboro leaders found an interim commissioner in Sharon Nesmith and now, the permanent choice will fall on the people of Owensboro.

The three candidates in the running are Sharon Nesmith, Jerry Ray Davis and Titus Willis.

They answered several different questions about the city, but one of the first was about public safety.

The Chamber of Commerce says several officers and firefighters have left the Police Department and Fire Department respectively.

They wanted to know what these candidates would do to reverse the trend.

Jerry Ray Davis says he would increase pay and funding, launch recruitment campaigns, invest in training programs, make work schedules flexible, collaborate with non-profits and implement more rewards.

Davis says, “By implementing these strategies, (they) can create a more robust, resilient and effective workforce in both departments.”

Titus Willis says, “(They) need to assure (They’re) properly allocating resources to the police department and fire department in the most vital areas.”

Willis says, “They need more staff to keep up with a growing population and higher wages to assure they want to stay on the job while doing great things in the community.”

