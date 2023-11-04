Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear making stops in Henderson and Owensboro today on campaign run

Gov. Beshear meets with supporters in Hazard.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in the Tri-State Saturday morning as continues his campaign run across the Commonwealth.

That’s according to a spokesperson, who tells 14 News his stops include Hopkins, Henderson and Daviess County.

Gov. Beshear’s website says he will speak and then head out to knock on people’s doors in Henderson and Owensboro.

As of around 9:30 a.m., Beshear is in Dawson Springs with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman to meet with the community. Beshear’s upcoming stops will be at:

  • 419 9th Street, Henderson, Kentucky at 10:30 a.m.
  • 1102 Triplett Street, Owensboro, Kentucky at 12 p.m.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron previously made stops in Henderson and Owensboro earlier this year.

