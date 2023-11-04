Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville library hosts Day of the Dead celebration

Evansville library hosts Day of the Dead celebration
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the 7th annual Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration took place Saturday.

The celebration took place at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library West.

The holiday celebrates the life of loved ones who have died.

At the event there was face painting, traditional dances, cultural food and ofrenda tours.

An ofrenda is an altar typically put in a home to welcome their family members who have died.

Event organizer Eric Ridenour says it’s important for not only people to appreciate other cultures, but it invites kids to learn too.

“This particular holiday is a beautiful one, especially colorful,” said Ridenour. “It’s a positive space for kids to come out and share their own feelings about mortality and maybe grandparents who have died and how to try that on for size. This is a way to do it with the support and love of a whole community.”

The celebration just wrapped up at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boonville getting $74 million entertainment and hotel development
Haley Roten
Traffic stop leads to meth dealing arrest in Evansville
KENDRA MARIE BARNES
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say
Santos Urbina
Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest

Latest News

Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say
Woman spoke ‘satanic language’ before attacking child, VCSO deputies say
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates stop in the Tri-State to talk to voters
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates stop in the Tri-State to talk to voters
Evansville library hosts Day of the Dead celebration
Evansville library hosts Day of the Dead celebration
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.
Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.