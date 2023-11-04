Evansville library hosts Day of the Dead celebration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the 7th annual Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration took place Saturday.

The celebration took place at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library West.

The holiday celebrates the life of loved ones who have died.

At the event there was face painting, traditional dances, cultural food and ofrenda tours.

An ofrenda is an altar typically put in a home to welcome their family members who have died.

Event organizer Eric Ridenour says it’s important for not only people to appreciate other cultures, but it invites kids to learn too.

“This particular holiday is a beautiful one, especially colorful,” said Ridenour. “It’s a positive space for kids to come out and share their own feelings about mortality and maybe grandparents who have died and how to try that on for size. This is a way to do it with the support and love of a whole community.”

The celebration just wrapped up at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.