Bartender arrested on DUI charge after crash on Fulton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville bartender will be spending some time in jail after police say she drunkenly crashed into another car after leaving work.

Indiana State Police and the Evansville Police Department responded to an accident shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fulton and Columbia Street.

The trooper says he arrived and found a Nissan Altima on Columbia with major front end damage, and another car with heavy rear end damage on the sidewalk across the street.

According to an affidavit, the impact of the crash launched the other car across four lanes of Fulton Avenue.

The driver of the Nissan, later identified as 30-year-old Kendra Barnes, told the trooper she had just left her bartending job before going to another bar and then tried to drive home.

The trooper says Barnes admitted that before driving, she drank a Michelob Ultra and a High Noon, which is a premixed vodka soda.

Barnes did not know how she got there or remember the crash happening, but was concerned for the other driver, police say.

A police document shows Barnes failed several field sobriety tests and blew 0.276, more than three times the legal limit.

The affidavit states she later admitted to drinking even more than previously confessed.

Barnes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces several charges.

