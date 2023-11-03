Birthday Club
Warmer temps return

70′'s on the horizon
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies on Friday as highs cracked into the 60s, near the normal high of 62.   Over the weekend, highs will reach the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s.   A few clouds and maybe a sprinkle on Saturday night.   Much warmer next week as temps surge into the 70s Monday - Wednesday.   Scattered showers possible Wednesday and Thursday, followed by cooler highs in the 50s and 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

