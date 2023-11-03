Vanderburgh Co. Area Planning Commission votes against new Love’s truck stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Area Planning Commission voted to recommend denying a rezoning ordinance in favor of a proposed Love’s truck stop off of I-69.

The stop would be built at the intersection of Old Highway 57 and I-69 in northern Vanderburgh County.

That plot of land is not zoned for commercial use, and the property butts up against several different homes.

At the meeting Wednesday, Loves’s attorney Joe Calderon said that stretch of I-69 is due for a change.

He said with the Mid-States Corridor project in sight, the area will need to become less residential, and more commercial.

“This quadrant is going to change at some point,” he said. “It’s tough when you have some residual residential use.”

He said it’s difficult being the first in what he foresees as many commercial and industrial endeavors in that area.

Attorney Steve Bohleber was there representing his client who lives right next to the property. He explained that Love’s is purchasing lands on three sides of her plot of land.

He opposed the construction of a truck stop as it would disrupt her way of life.

“The peace and tranquility she has gained from this site is palpable,” he said. “It made life easy for her and her husband, their children and I’m sure it impacts the residential neighbors in the same way. This is a quiet neighborhood.”

Many people stood before the APC to oppose the truck stop.

They argued that a Love’s truck stop right on their back door would be disruptive due to noise, light pollution, traffic, and their views would be obstructed.

Calderon says the project would not be that disruptive.

“We understand that folks that are immediately butting do have concerns,” he said. “We’ve tried to mitigate those. We exceed the C-4 requirements.”

He said Love’s will install a berm on several sides to block noise and light, and he said a proposed stop light at Old Highway 57, when scored on its traffic level, received a grade of D from the Indiana Department of Transportation. He said that’s passing.

The Area Planning Commission sided with the objecting residents and voted to recommend a denial by the county commissioners. That vote was 7-3 with Justin Elpers abstaining until the County Commissioners’ meeting.

The commissioners will meet to discuss the Love’s on December 5.

