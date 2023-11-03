Traffic stop leads to meth dealing arrest in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of dealing meth.

Police say they spotted 31- year-old Haley Roten driving down Oregon Street Thursday evening.

They say she stopped in the middle of the road, then continued.

Officers say when she got to the Heidelbach intersection, she didn’t stop.

When officers pulled her over, they say she seemed nervous.

When asked if she had anything illegal, police say Roten admitted she had some meth.

Officers say they found a bag with a large amount in her pocket.

Inside her van, the say more meth, scales, and a smoking pipe were found.

Roten was taken to jail where she’s being held without bond.

