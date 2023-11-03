Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic stop leads to meth dealing arrest in Evansville

Haley Roten
Haley Roten(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of dealing meth.

Police say they spotted 31- year-old Haley Roten driving down Oregon Street Thursday evening.

They say she stopped in the middle of the road, then continued.

Officers say when she got to the Heidelbach intersection, she didn’t stop.

When officers pulled her over, they say she seemed nervous.

When asked if she had anything illegal, police say Roten admitted she had some meth.

Officers say they found a bag with a large amount in her pocket.

Inside her van, the say more meth, scales, and a smoking pipe were found.

Roten was taken to jail where she’s being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Pick-up truck crash causes I-64 closure in Gibson County
Lauren Daigle coming to Ford Center in Evansville
Fire
Woman seriously burned in mobile home fire in Daviess County
Sheriff: Box truck with furniture stolen, 3 arrested
Sheriff: Box truck with furniture stolen, 3 arrested
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer
Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer leaving office for private job

Latest News

NEO Industries
$12.4 million business expansion bringing 20 new jobs to Beaver Dam
Design company looking at surveys and finalizing Evansville riverfront plan
Design company looking at surveys and finalizing Evansville riverfront plan
Man facing meth charges after traffic stop
Man facing meth charges after traffic stop
Santos Urbina
Police: Drunk driver with damaged car jumps fences to avoid arrest